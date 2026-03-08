Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 156,419 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,419 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $49,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 11.4%
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.
Trending Headlines about Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Here are the key news stories impacting Victoria’s Secret & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS $2.77 and revenue $2.27B; comparable sales rose ~8%, marking the best sales streak in years and showing broad-based strength across brands and channels. Victoria’s Secret Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Comparable Sales Rise 8%
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised guidance — FY?2026 EPS guidance of $3.20–$3.45 (well above consensus) and Q1 EPS of $0.20–$0.30; management signaled 5%–6% sales growth and margin expansion as priorities. This guidance upgrade is a direct catalyst for upward earnings expectations. Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management commentary and investor materials highlight continued momentum from turnaround strategy (Pink revival, digital and international expansion), supporting the raised targets. Victoria’s Secret posts longest sales growth streak in four years as shoppers return to Pink brand
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper detail on margin drivers, channel mix and international plans — worth reviewing for modeling assumptions and cadence of margin recovery. Victoria’s Secret & Co. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Company initiated a strategic review of DailyLook after that unit’s operating income declined — signals a potential divestiture or restructuring and highlights segments that are underperforming versus core brands. Victoria’s Secret Initiates Strategic Review of DailyLook As Operating Income Drops
- Negative Sentiment: Shares fell on the news cycle despite the beat — higher trading volume and the 50?day SMA sitting above the current price suggest short?term profit-taking and a technical pullback from recent highs; investors may be locking gains or reacting to non-core unit weakness. Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) Stock Slides Despite Crushing Q4 Earnings Expectations
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.
The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.
