Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 156,419 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,419 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $49,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 11.4%

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.29. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 2.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Trending Headlines about Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting Victoria’s Secret & Co. this week:

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.