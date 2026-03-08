Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $46.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,599 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $46,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $75.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

