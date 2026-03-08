Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.69 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,360,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $47,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Bailey Securities LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 31,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 118,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 345,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $11,633,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,559.92. This represents a 85.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 442,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $14,333,376.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,778,323.64. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,210,805 shares of company stock worth $38,221,390 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

