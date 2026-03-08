Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $45.01 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 161.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,831 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Thomson Reuters worth $45,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $189.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $131.50 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.42.

TRI opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.81. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $79.71 and a one year high of $218.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.

