Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Stock Holdings Lowered by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $28,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,466,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,272,000 after purchasing an additional 122,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,643 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 573.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,537,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other news, Director Mark Vergnano acquired 7,665 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $132.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

