Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,057 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $320.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.96.

Positive Sentiment: Alnylam signed a research collaboration with Tenaya Therapeutics to discover and validate genetic targets for cardiovascular disease — deal includes about $10M upfront plus up to $1.13B in milestones, expanding Alnylam’s RNAi opportunity set beyond liver/rare diseases. Tenaya deal

The market reaction to Tenaya’s stock after the deal (TNYA pulled back after a strong rally) shows partner?stock volatility but does not directly change Alnylam’s deal economics. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports showing “0 shares” / 0.0 days to cover are likely a reporting glitch and are not a real driver of positioning today.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total value of $848,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,697.12. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 2,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $695,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,867.84. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 53,923 shares of company stock valued at $18,072,087 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

