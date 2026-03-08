McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $82,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 104.3% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. The trade was a 53.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,530. This represents a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend: Several sell?side firms have raised price targets or reiterated buy ratings and McKesson recently declared its quarterly dividend (payable April 1). That continued analyst backing and a steady payout help underpin investor confidence.

Neutral Sentiment: CFO transition announced: Longtime CFO Britt Vitalone will retire and McKesson named Kenny Cheung as incoming EVP & CFO effective May 29, 2026. The advance naming of a successor reduces leadership uncertainty but still warrants monitoring during the handover.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4/FY?2026 earnings date and webcast set for May 7; company says management will host the call and reiterated FY?2026 outlook. The scheduled release and affirmed guidance reduce near?term uncertainty but make the May 7 print a key catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail/institutional attention: McKesson has been a trending stock in screens and writeups (Zacks, Yahoo/Zacks summaries), which can amplify volatility as traders reposition ahead of the earnings/counsel changes.

Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Michele Lau disclosed a sale of 2,725 shares (filed with the SEC). Executive stock sales can be perceived negatively by some investors, adding downward pressure amid the other headlines.

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $960.93.

MCK opened at $918.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $882.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $816.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $633.53 and a 1-year high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

