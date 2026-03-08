Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,420,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,202 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $230,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,380 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,754 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,415,000 after buying an additional 1,006,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,474,000 after buying an additional 888,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,429,000 after buying an additional 871,165 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

PM stock opened at $169.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

