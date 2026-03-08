Parallel Advisors LLC Has $65.30 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,630 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $65,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 302.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 225.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

JMBS stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

