Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,607,367 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,998,806 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607,367 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $170,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,204,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,890 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 150.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,601,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,312,000 after buying an additional 6,963,646 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,614,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,209,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,042 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 9,362,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 2.9%

HDB stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.