Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,365,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $84.81.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

