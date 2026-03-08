Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 20,203 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,203 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $32,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of QUAL opened at $198.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $205.65.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

