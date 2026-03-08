Gauzy (GAUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Gauzy to post earnings of $0.1320 per share and revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter.

Gauzy Trading Up 0.2%

Gauzy stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.74. Gauzy has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Gauzy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Gauzy in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Gauzy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gauzy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gauzy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gauzy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a technology company specializing in smart glass and light-control solutions based on Suspended Particle Device (SPD) technology. The company develops and manufactures switchable glass and film products that can dynamically modulate light transmission, offering privacy, glare reduction and energy-saving benefits for a range of end markets.

Gauzy’s product portfolio includes SPD-Smart™ glass panels, retrofit SPD film and integrated skylight systems. These solutions are designed for architectural applications such as office partitions, conference rooms and façades, as well as for transportation markets including automotive, aviation and rail interiors.

