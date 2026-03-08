Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $84.20 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,841 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $84,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple dividend-themed pieces reaffirm PG’s status as a Dividend King/Aristocrat, underscoring steady dividend growth and defensive appeal for income-focused investors; that support can reduce downside for long-term holders. Dividend Aristocrats in a Shaky Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context is jittery (rising VIX, weak consumer sentiment and still-elevated Treasury yields); that macro uncertainty is affecting broad equity flows and may amplify short-term moves in consumer staples despite PG’s defensive profile. Dividend Aristocrats in a Shaky Market
- Negative Sentiment: A recent compendium of analyst notes flags margin pressure for Procter & Gamble, creating concern about near-term profitability and earnings leverage. That negative analyst tone can weigh on the stock. Top Research Reports for Procter & Gamble, American Express & TJX
- Negative Sentiment: Reports show PG shares have recently fallen more steeply than the broader market, indicating stronger selling pressure in short-term trading sessions. That price action can feed momentum-driven outflows. Procter & Gamble (PG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling was reported recently, which investors often view as a near-term negative signal and can amplify caution among holders and prospective buyers. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.35 and a 200-day moving average of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
