Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $84.20 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,841 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $84,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.35 and a 200-day moving average of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.