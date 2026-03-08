Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 259,253 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 259,253 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $39,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Entegris by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $142.50.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

In other Entegris news, SVP Daniel D. Woodland sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $3,981,428.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,007.60. This trade represents a 39.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 50,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $6,914,746.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 217,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,923,363.47. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,082 shares of company stock worth $29,827,181. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

