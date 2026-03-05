Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Plans $2.52 Quarterly Dividend

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 2.52 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Amgen has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amgen to earn $21.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $379.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.83 and a 200-day moving average of $321.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.17.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Articles

