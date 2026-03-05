Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of FUND stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed?end management investment company trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker FUND. Externally managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, the trust offers investors targeted exposure to publicly traded companies that generate revenue through precious metals royalty and streaming agreements. By focusing on this segment, the trust provides a specialized approach to gaining potential income and capital appreciation tied to gold, silver and other base metal production.

The investment strategy centers on assembling a diversified portfolio of royalty and streaming firms with long?life assets, stable cash flow profiles and strong growth outlooks.

