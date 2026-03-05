Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Sells 9,928 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,928 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $487.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.78 and its 200 day moving average is $475.80. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $505.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Increases Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6131 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

