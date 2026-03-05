Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 773.8% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 139,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 123,224 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to provide shareholders with exposure to companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from the development or use of artificial intelligence and related technologies. The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by identifying businesses that are positioned to benefit from ongoing advancements in AI, machine learning, robotics, data analytics, cloud computing, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Investment selections are made through a fundamental research process that emphasizes both thematic expertise and company-specific analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.