SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 650.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 10.9% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold Shares
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical safe?haven demand: Ongoing U.S.–Iran tensions are boosting gold’s appeal and supporting prices, a primary driver for GLD inflows. Gold Edges Higher Amid Ongoing U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: ETF demand pickup: Reports show investors are adding to gold ETFs as the conflict increases safe?haven flows — directly beneficial to GLD’s assets under management and NAV support. Investors pour into gold ETFs as Iran conflict adds funds appeal
- Positive Sentiment: Structural demand from China: Beijing’s push to build a Hong Kong gold hub could expand physical market infrastructure and long?term demand for bullion?backed products like GLD. China ramps efforts establish Hong Kong gold hub
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind: Market commentary highlights a broad “flight to safety” that is lifting gold funds and related names, reinforcing demand momentum for GLD. Markets Seek Shelter as Gold Shines Brightest
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail interest cooling: Coverage notes some retail attention shifting from buying GLD to researching coins, signaling a change in small?investor behavior but not necessarily reducing institutional flows. Gold Is Up 17% This Year but Reddit Just Shifted From Buying GLD to Googling Coins
- Neutral Sentiment: Heightened volatility: Analysts flag large intraday swings as the dollar and bond markets react to geopolitical and macro news, which can amplify GLD’s day?to?day moves. Gold Volatility Surges as U.S.–Iran Tensions Shake US Dollar and Global Markets
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds — stronger dollar & yields: Reduced odds of near?term Fed cuts and a firmer dollar are pressuring gold prices, creating downside risk for GLD if rate expectations remain elevated. Gold News: Gold Market Wobbles as FedWatch Slashes June Rate Cut to 33.5%
- Negative Sentiment: Technical pressure: Several technical reports point to bearish wedge patterns and potential tests of the 50?day moving average — signaling possible short?term pullbacks for GLD despite the broader bullish backdrop. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Wedge Signal Support Test
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
