SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 650.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 10.9% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $471.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.52. The stock has a market cap of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $265.64 and a twelve month high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

