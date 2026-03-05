Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 229.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 136.2% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 500.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $82.03. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.74 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bread Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.



