34,410 Shares in Carnival Corporation $CUK Bought by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Carnival by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 188.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 93,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 23.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUK. Zacks Research raised shares of Carnival to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CUK stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.46. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) is one of the world’s leading cruise operators, offering leisure travel services to millions of passengers each year. Through its portfolio of brands, the company provides passenger cruises that combine accommodations, entertainment, dining, shore excursions and onboard amenities. Carnival’s vessels range from contemporary “fun ships” to premium and luxury experiences, catering to a broad spectrum of travelers from families and couples to solo adventurers.

Founded in 1972 by Ted Arison, the company has grown through organic fleet expansion and strategic acquisitions.

