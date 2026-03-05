SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB Shares Sold by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.87% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $40,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWB. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $306,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CWB opened at $93.99 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Convertible Bond >$500MM Index (the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index.

