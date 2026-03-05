Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.200-0.300 EPS.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 3.1%
NYSE:VSCO opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $66.89.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on VSCO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,786,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,792,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,454.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,045,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after purchasing an additional 978,194 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,870,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.
The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.