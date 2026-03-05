MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter.
MaxsMaking Stock Performance
MaxsMaking stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. MaxsMaking has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.
MaxsMaking Company Profile
