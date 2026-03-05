B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,918 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 29th total of 9,856 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,003 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,003 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRRY shares. Citigroup cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.4%
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail is a leading discount variety retailer operating primarily in the United Kingdom and France. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of value-focused merchandise, including groceries, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal items, homewares, DIY and gardening supplies, and pet care. By sourcing products directly from manufacturers and maintaining a lean cost structure, B&M aims to deliver everyday low prices to its customers.
Headquartered in Liverpool, England, B&M traces its origins back to the late 1970s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B&M European Value Retail
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.