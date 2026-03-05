Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,683 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

