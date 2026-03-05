George Kaiser Family Foundation Takes $712,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Arista Networks makes up about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 979.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Up 8.3%
ANET opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $4,558,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,301.44. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. This represents a 44.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 196,237 shares of company stock worth $25,865,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.
Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.
