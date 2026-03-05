GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLB. Macquarie Infrastructure cut GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $64.42.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $96,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,974.72. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $105,885.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,809.28. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 603,744 shares of company stock worth $22,536,495 over the last ninety days. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of GitLab by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 20.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q4 results beat expectations — revenue grew ~23% YoY and adjusted EPS topped consensus, showing strong SaaS growth and improved operating margins.

Shareholder-friendly moves — board authorized up to $400M for repurchases and management flagged surpassing $1B ARR, both supportive of per‑share value and a potential buying catalyst on dips.

Bull case on AI and cash flow — bullish analysts/commentary argue the sell‑off is overdone, citing GitLab's AI roadmap, cash flow, and institutional ownership as a setup for a rebound once uncertainty abates.

Mixed guidance — management gave FY27 EPS guidance that, on the EPS line, is stronger than street estimates but revenue guidance was roughly flat-to-miss versus consensus; this creates ambiguity (better earnings leverage vs. near‑term growth pace).

Market punished weak FY27 outlook and AI uncertainty — investors focused on the company's cautious forward tone around AI-driven monetization and growth cadence, triggering the selloff despite the beat.

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts — multiple firms trimmed targets (several notable cuts reported), reflecting lower near‑term expectations and amplifying selling pressure.

High intraday volume and new 52‑week lows — heavy trading and the stock hitting year‑low levels increased volatility and likely triggered stop orders and momentum selling.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

