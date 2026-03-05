Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

Here are the key takeaways from Aware’s conference call:

Get Aware alerts:

Aware highlighted major technical progress, including Intelligent Liveness with sub-second capture and best-in-class NIST IR 8491 gender/race parity, plus ISO 30107-3 level 3, ISO 27001 and FIDO2 server certifications that strengthen product credibility.

with sub-second capture and best-in-class NIST IR 8491 gender/race parity, plus ISO 30107-3 level 3, ISO 27001 and FIDO2 server certifications that strengthen product credibility. Financials showed flat revenue— $17.3M for FY2025 vs $17.4M—and a wider net loss of $5.9M with a larger adjusted EBITDA loss, although the company finished with $22.3M in cash and no debt.

for FY2025 vs $17.4M—and a wider net loss of with a larger adjusted EBITDA loss, although the company finished with in cash and no debt. Early customer traction and pipeline momentum include a first U.S. federal mobile deployment, additional law enforcement onboardings, a biometric boarding pilot at Orlando International Airport, and a Caribbean time-and-attendance pilot.

Management warned that lengthy government procurement and evaluation cycles (exacerbated by the prior shutdown) will likely keep quarterly results uneven and delay conversion of pilots into larger production deployments.

Aware Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.84. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 71.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aware during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aware by 14.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aware in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aware

About Aware

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc is a technology company specializing in biometric software and image processing solutions. Its core offerings include fingerprint, face and iris recognition algorithms, biometric template management, and mobile enrolment tools designed to capture and verify identities in secure environments. The company’s software development kits (SDKs) and web services APIs enable system integrators, device manufacturers and application developers to embed biometric and forensic capabilities into their products and services.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, Aware evolved from an imaging technology provider into a leading vendor of biometric software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.