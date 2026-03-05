IFG Advisory LLC Has $28.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $153.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average of $144.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.