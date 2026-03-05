Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,409 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the January 29th total of 45,159 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,334 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 175,334 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Up 2.3%

EVVTY opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $56.88 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) is a Sweden?based B2B provider of live casino solutions for the global online gaming industry. Established in 2006 and headquartered in Stockholm, the company specializes in streaming real-time table games—such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat—as well as innovative game shows like Dream Catcher, Monopoly Live and Lightning Roulette. Evolution operates state-of-the-art studios equipped with professional dealers, interactive interfaces and multi-camera setups to deliver high-quality, regulated live gaming experiences to licensed online operators worldwide.

Over the years, Evolution has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and studio launches across multiple jurisdictions.

