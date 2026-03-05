Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 239,206 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 29th total of 197,883 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

CUYTF stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. Colruyt Group has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10.

Get Colruyt Group alerts:

Colruyt Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colruyt Group is a Belgian retail conglomerate best known for its chain of low?price supermarkets operating under the Colruyt brand. The company’s core business centers on food retailing, where it offers a range of private?label and national?brand products at competitive prices. Beyond its flagship supermarkets, Colruyt Group’s retail portfolio includes convenience?format OKay stores, organic?focused Bio?Planet outlets, and consumer electronics and leisure product retailers under the DreamLand banner.

In addition to its retail operations, Colruyt Group is active in wholesale distribution and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.