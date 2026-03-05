Plume Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.05 Million (PLUME)

Plume (PLUME) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Plume coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Plume has a total market cap of $50.97 million and $18.05 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plume has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Plume Coin Profile

Plume launched on January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,121,329,365 coins. The official message board for Plume is plume.org/blog. The official website for Plume is plume.org. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork.

Buying and Selling Plume

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,121,329,365 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.0098603 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $15,999,246.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plume should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plume using one of the exchanges listed above.

