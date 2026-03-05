Ardor (ARDR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33.63 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $45.93 million and $33.63 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00012983 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001778 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003523 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000019 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
