Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,298 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 39.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.10. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: FDA lifts clinical holds / allows second in?human trial to resume, removing a major regulatory overhang and clearing Intellia to restart an important gene?editing program. Read More. Read More.

FDA lifts clinical holds / allows second in?human trial to resume, removing a major regulatory overhang and clearing Intellia to restart an important gene?editing program. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and target increases (JonesTrading to Buy, Leerink & HC Wainwright bumping targets, William Blair upgrade to Outperform) have supported sentiment and likely drove buying interest. JonesTrading set a $29 PT; HC Wainwright raised its PT to $30. Read More. Read More.

Multiple analyst upgrades and target increases (JonesTrading to Buy, Leerink & HC Wainwright bumping targets, William Blair upgrade to Outperform) have supported sentiment and likely drove buying interest. JonesTrading set a $29 PT; HC Wainwright raised its PT to $30. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Intellia presented longer?term clinical data for lonvoguran (lonvo?z) at AAAAI showing multi?year follow?up after a one?time dose — reinforces the durability narrative for a key therapeutic candidate. Read More.

Intellia presented longer?term clinical data for lonvoguran (lonvo?z) at AAAAI showing multi?year follow?up after a one?time dose — reinforces the durability narrative for a key therapeutic candidate. Read More. Positive Sentiment: High?profile investor interest: Cathie Wood’s Ark (coverage piece) noted buying activity in beaten?up growth names, including Intellia — a potential source of additional demand from momentum/growth investors. Read More.

High?profile investor interest: Cathie Wood’s Ark (coverage piece) noted buying activity in beaten?up growth names, including Intellia — a potential source of additional demand from momentum/growth investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Other broker moves mixed: RBC, Wells Fargo and others nudged targets modestly higher (to ~$15), while Canaccord cut its target from $54 to $48 — consensus remains wide, reflecting varying views on timelines and commercialization risk. Read More.

Other broker moves mixed: RBC, Wells Fargo and others nudged targets modestly higher (to ~$15), while Canaccord cut its target from $54 to $48 — consensus remains wide, reflecting varying views on timelines and commercialization risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed near?term EPS estimates across several 2026 quarters and lowered full?year forecasts slightly even while maintaining a Buy and a $30 PT — a reminder analysts expect continued cash burn and negative earnings into 2026. This raises execution risk and could limit multiple expansion. Read More.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 34,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $314,484.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,013,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,332,852.19. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Birgit C. Schultes sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $78,358.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,488.93. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,051 shares of company stock worth $488,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease?causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

