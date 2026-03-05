Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,697,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,182,000 after buying an additional 115,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,608 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 246,652 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,041,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $2,895,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $152.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Roblox from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 272,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $19,783,065.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 811,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,954,362.18. The trade was a 25.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $2,181,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,322,656.95. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 703,144 shares of company stock valued at $51,681,640 in the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

