PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Oppenheimer

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on PACS Group in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on PACS Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PACS

PACS Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

PACS Group stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. PACS Group has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACS. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PACS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PACS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in PACS Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.