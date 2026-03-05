Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF $EWP

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter worth about $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 118.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $58.32.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Spanish equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

