Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,285 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 118.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $203.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $205.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.