Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,765 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

