Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pampa Energia ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.35. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina’s largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina’s power grid.

