Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 60,324 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 60,324 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $134,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,072,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,874,063,000 after buying an additional 1,822,806 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,012,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after buying an additional 989,392 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,498 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,272,000 after buying an additional 922,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 769.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 632,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,033,000 after acquiring an additional 559,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 1,198,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $79,925,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 77,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $5,269,071.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,333,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,407,273.96. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,477,991 shares of company stock valued at $165,323,554. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LVS opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The casino operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $67.50 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

