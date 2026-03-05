Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Target from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.90.

NYSE:TGT opened at $120.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.12. Target has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,212,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,690,262,000 after buying an additional 286,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,772,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,692,265,000 after acquiring an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,065,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,668,194,000 after acquiring an additional 561,898 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,194,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $605,507,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $587,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company unveiled a multi?year turnaround and incremental spending plan (store refreshes, payroll/training, assortment changes, AI personalization and same?day/digital investments) that supports a return to growth and justifies the earlier rally. Target outlines strategic plan

Company unveiled a multi?year turnaround and incremental spending plan (store refreshes, payroll/training, assortment changes, AI personalization and same?day/digital investments) that supports a return to growth and justifies the earlier rally. Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and margin improvement (adjusted EPS $2.44 vs. ~$2.16) plus strong free cash flow arguments (supporting dividend/buyback optionality) which drove a sizable short?term rally. Q4 results press release

Q4 beat on EPS and margin improvement (adjusted EPS $2.44 vs. ~$2.16) plus strong free cash flow arguments (supporting dividend/buyback optionality) which drove a sizable short?term rally. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers raised price targets and issued upgrades (UBS, Oppenheimer, Guggenheim, Telsey and others), reflecting renewed investor confidence in the turnaround’s upside. Analyst reactions / price target moves

Multiple brokers raised price targets and issued upgrades (UBS, Oppenheimer, Guggenheim, Telsey and others), reflecting renewed investor confidence in the turnaround’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued FY 2026 EPS guidance above consensus (7.50–8.50 vs. ~7.33), signaling medium?term improvement, but the company’s sales trajectory remains mixed (some categories growing, total revenue still down year?over?year). Guidance and sales context

Management issued FY 2026 EPS guidance above consensus (7.50–8.50 vs. ~7.33), signaling medium?term improvement, but the company’s sales trajectory remains mixed (some categories growing, total revenue still down year?over?year). Neutral Sentiment: Firm is leaning into AI for personalization and same?day delivery expansion — a potential multi?quarter driver for digital sales if execution succeeds, but benefits will accrue gradually. AI personalization article

Firm is leaning into AI for personalization and same?day delivery expansion — a potential multi?quarter driver for digital sales if execution succeeds, but benefits will accrue gradually. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance was weak (management offered a low Q1 EPS guide below Street expectations), which introduces near?term downside risk and explains some of the intraday profit?taking. Guidance details

Q1 2026 guidance was weak (management offered a low Q1 EPS guide below Street expectations), which introduces near?term downside risk and explains some of the intraday profit?taking. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and investors warned about execution risk — turning around categories, reworking store layouts and ramping AI are capital?intensive and operationally complex; some firms (e.g., BofA, BNP Paribas Exane) remain cautious or retain underperform calls. Seeking Alpha critique

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

