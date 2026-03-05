Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.
TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Target from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.90.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.34%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,212,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,690,262,000 after buying an additional 286,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,772,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,692,265,000 after acquiring an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,065,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,668,194,000 after acquiring an additional 561,898 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,194,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $605,507,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $587,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Company unveiled a multi?year turnaround and incremental spending plan (store refreshes, payroll/training, assortment changes, AI personalization and same?day/digital investments) that supports a return to growth and justifies the earlier rally. Target outlines strategic plan
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and margin improvement (adjusted EPS $2.44 vs. ~$2.16) plus strong free cash flow arguments (supporting dividend/buyback optionality) which drove a sizable short?term rally. Q4 results press release
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers raised price targets and issued upgrades (UBS, Oppenheimer, Guggenheim, Telsey and others), reflecting renewed investor confidence in the turnaround’s upside. Analyst reactions / price target moves
- Neutral Sentiment: Management issued FY 2026 EPS guidance above consensus (7.50–8.50 vs. ~7.33), signaling medium?term improvement, but the company’s sales trajectory remains mixed (some categories growing, total revenue still down year?over?year). Guidance and sales context
- Neutral Sentiment: Firm is leaning into AI for personalization and same?day delivery expansion — a potential multi?quarter driver for digital sales if execution succeeds, but benefits will accrue gradually. AI personalization article
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance was weak (management offered a low Q1 EPS guide below Street expectations), which introduces near?term downside risk and explains some of the intraday profit?taking. Guidance details
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and investors warned about execution risk — turning around categories, reworking store layouts and ramping AI are capital?intensive and operationally complex; some firms (e.g., BofA, BNP Paribas Exane) remain cautious or retain underperform calls. Seeking Alpha critique
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.
Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.
