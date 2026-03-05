Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Stock Holdings Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 111,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 90,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 189,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter.

BSCS opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

