Wesley Kern Sells 3,079 Shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Wesley Kern sold 3,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $144,189.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,560. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of VTOL opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.33 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Bristow Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 1,450.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 1,645.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 208.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Bristow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow’s operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

