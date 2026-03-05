Richard Mack Purchases 50,000 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mack bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,717,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,765.30. This trade represents a 1.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 21.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,616,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 149,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 383,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,946,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 362,130 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 632,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust is a specialty finance company structured as a real estate investment trust that acquires and manages a portfolio of newly originated, conventional residential mortgage loans guaranteed or insured by U.S. government?sponsored enterprises. The company concentrates on Agency collateral, including loans backed by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, aiming to generate current income while preserving capital through high?quality, credit?enhanced assets.

Under an external management agreement with Claros Mortgage Capital Advisors LLC, the firm leverages a seasoned team to source, underwrite and service mortgage assets.

