Patrick Burnett Sells 6,287 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 6,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $158,306.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 121,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,557. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Patrick Burnett sold 9,794 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $252,783.14.

On Monday, February 2nd, Patrick Burnett sold 3,675 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $93,712.50.

On Monday, January 5th, Patrick Burnett sold 2,490 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $72,160.20.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Patrick Burnett sold 1,697 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $49,552.40.

On Monday, December 15th, Patrick Burnett sold 11,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $332,810.00.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,430 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Positive Sentiment: Pipeline catalyst — Arcutis announced enrollment of the first participant in a Phase 1a/1b study of ARQ?234 (CD200R agonist) to assess safety/tolerability in healthy volunteers and adults with moderate?to?severe atopic dermatitis. This is a meaningful development catalyst for future valuation if the program advances. ARQ?234 Phase 1a/1b Enrollment

Short?interest reports unreliable — multiple short?interest entries in the feeds show 0 shares/NaN changes; treat those numbers as erroneous until exchange data confirms. No reliable short?squeeze signal from current reports. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — Several insiders sold sizable blocks between Feb 27–Mar 2 (notable filings: Todd Watanabe ~37,349 shares; Masaru Matsuda, Patrick Burnett, CFO Latha Vairavan). Aggregated insider dispositions (tens of thousands of shares) likely weighed on sentiment and amplified selling. Representative filing (Watanabe): Watanabe Form 4 — CFO sale filing: CFO Form 4

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

