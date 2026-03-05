Insider Selling: Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder Sells $107,951.92 in Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Gottwald sold 12,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $107,951.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 529,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,647.62. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tredegar Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE TG opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $326.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.63. Tredegar Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,302,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after buying an additional 311,833 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 716.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 171,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tredegar by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 154,735 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 113.5% during the second quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 260,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

