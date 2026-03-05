Carl Fisher Sells 22,197 Shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) COO Carl Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $271,247.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 140,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,523.02. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.19. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMR shares. TD Cowen lowered NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $18.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NuScale Power

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 91,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 38,347 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $585,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth approximately $14,347,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in NuScale Power by 686.9% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 184,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 161,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,944,000 after purchasing an additional 574,295 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bullish sector analysis highlights NuScale as a first?mover SMR play for AI/data?center baseload demand, cites NRC Standard Design Approval, manufacturing progress and ~ $1.3B cash runway — supports upside if commercialization deals arrive. Read More.

Bullish sector analysis highlights NuScale as a first?mover SMR play for AI/data?center baseload demand, cites NRC Standard Design Approval, manufacturing progress and ~ $1.3B cash runway — supports upside if commercialization deals arrive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail/investor interest boosted by inclusion in a Motley Fool piece listing NuScale as one of “2 Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy in March” — can help flow/volume into the name. Read More.

Retail/investor interest boosted by inclusion in a Motley Fool piece listing NuScale as one of “2 Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy in March” — can help flow/volume into the name. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage showing mixed directional bias: several firms trimmed price targets (Goldman/RBC to ~$14; Canaccord trimmed but remains above current levels). These lower targets compress upside expectations but are not unanimously bearish. Read More.

Analyst coverage showing mixed directional bias: several firms trimmed price targets (Goldman/RBC to ~$14; Canaccord trimmed but remains above current levels). These lower targets compress upside expectations but are not unanimously bearish. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and plaintiffs have filed securities?class?action suits alleging misstatements tied to the ENTRA1 commercialization partnership; numerous investor alerts cite an April 20, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — this legal overhang raises potential liability, disclosure risk and partner/contract uncertainty. Read More.

Multiple law firms and plaintiffs have filed securities?class?action suits alleging misstatements tied to the ENTRA1 commercialization partnership; numerous investor alerts cite an April 20, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — this legal overhang raises potential liability, disclosure risk and partner/contract uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed across the cap table: director Corp Fluor sold ~463,747 shares (~$6.1M at ~$13.15) and several senior execs (CEO, CFO, CTO, COO) reported sales in early March — large insider exits often weigh on sentiment and can amplify downside in the short term. Read More.

Significant insider selling disclosed across the cap table: director Corp Fluor sold ~463,747 shares (~$6.1M at ~$13.15) and several senior execs (CEO, CFO, CTO, COO) reported sales in early March — large insider exits often weigh on sentiment and can amplify downside in the short term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major broker negative call: Citigroup cut its target to ~$11.50 and issued a “sell” rating — a notable bearish signal from a large sell?side firm that can pressure sentiment. Read More.

Major broker negative call: Citigroup cut its target to ~$11.50 and issued a “sell” rating — a notable bearish signal from a large sell?side firm that can pressure sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and reporting are re?examining the ENTRA1 partnership and valuation after the litigation — any weakening of that commercialization narrative (or loss of partner confidence) would directly impact SMR’s revenue outlook and catalyst timeline. Read More.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.